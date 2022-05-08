CHAMPAIGN — To most, Linda Tortorelli knows, her son’s dream of working at Best Buy may have seemed simple.
But for Pat Tortorelli, who loves electronics, that goal seemed like a long shot when he entered Unit 4’s Young Adult Program 15 years ago. Pat, after all, had intellectual disabilities and was prone to emotional outbursts.
“It was not likely that he was going to get that job,” Linda said.
Michael Crossin, though, believed in Pat, just like he’s believed in the hundreds of students he’s taught during his 27 years as a vocational coordinator with the Young Adult Program, where students with intellectual disabilities or autism learn the skills they need to function in society.
“It was kind of a battle to get a team of people that really believed in Pat’s abilities,” Linda said. “And Mike was just all in from the beginning.
“Michael’s always smiling, always positive. And when there’s a challenge, he’s always coming with a solution. It’s not like, ‘Well, here’s the problem, and I have no idea what to do about it.’ It’s like, ‘Here’s the problem, and here are things we can try.’ He’s just constantly optimistic and full of ideas of what to do next. He’s the cockeyed optimist who works through every problem, even though there are so many challenges.”
At that point, Linda said, Pat didn’t need help learning how to perform simple tasks, like crossing the street safely and relating to others socially. But Crossin and his co-teachers, she said, managed to teach him the necessary skills and eventually worked with management at the local Best Buy to carve out a role that fit his skill set.
“My dream was to work at Best Buy,” Pat said shortly after beginning his new job in a video that’s still on YouTube. “And I already have that.”
Crossin, who was named one of the winners of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s four Shining Star awards last week, has done the same for hundreds of students over the years.
“He just makes such a huge impact on students’ lives in such a big way with these jobs,” said Lindsey Corum, one of two co-teachers who focuses on functional life skills, “which is such a big deal to these students.”
Originally out of college, the Springfield native worked in a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities.
“I thought maybe I could have more of an impact if I went back to school and worked with folks when they were younger,” Crossin said.
So Crossin went to the University of Illinois to receive his master’s degree, where he worked with a vocational coordinator at Unit 4 during one of his student-teaching rotations. Right away, he knew the job was a perfect fit.
“I just fell in love with it,” he said.
Crossin’s job, of course, is complicated and multi-faceted.
He has to find jobs that both fit his students’ interest and skill set, and he also has to find a workplace willing to hire them. To do that, he cultivates relationships with businesses around Champaign-Urbana.
“I think he really gets the businesses to trust him that he’ll be able to teach these students our skills and that they’re going to be great, faithful workers, but that it might look a little bit different,” Corum said. “They might not be able to use a cash register, but they can do X, Y and Z. He’s really working with businesses to carve out these jobs that maybe weren’t originally listed for students to apply to, but that they still have a need for.”
Students don’t immediately dive into the work force upon entry into the Young Adult Program after high school. First, they spend time in the classroom at internship sites, including Salt and Light, the Champaign Public Library and the computer science department at the University of Illinois.
There, the students learn skills and their likes and dislikes, which helps Crossin find an employer that suits them. Of his seven students currently employed, three work at Walmart, in the outdoor and home departments; one at Gordon’s Food Service, taking orders from customers; one at Walgreens, searching for products that are about to expire and removing them from the shelves; one at Panera Bread; and another at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
Crossin spends much of his time circulating job sites to monitor their progress and help when needed.
Beyond finding their interests, Crossin said, one of the more difficult aspects of his job is teaching students that they need to perform tasks that they consider unsavory.
“Also important is learning that every job has some really cool things,” he said, “but every job also has some things that are less desirable, and you just have to do it. Every job that you have, hopefully most of it’s fun, but the few things that you just have to do, you just have to smile, and you just have to do it. And the boss has to see you giving your 100 percent.”
Students are receptive to Crossin, Corum and Tortorelli said, because he builds genuine relationships with them. He’s so well-liked that Corum said she leverages the students’ fondness for Crossin, offering them the reward of seeing him in the office as an incentive to finish a task.
“All of our students just really love him,” Corum said. “He basically has a fan club. … They want him to be part of their lives, because he’s such a nice guy and great teacher, and he really relates to them. They adore him.”
Crossin isn’t above seeing his students outside of work hours, either. He regularly attends Challenger League baseball games and occasionally sees current and former students in other capacities.
Pat Tortorelli adored his teacher so much that his mother had to make a special purchase for him.
“We had to go buy Duck Dynasty sunglasses because Mike Crossin was into Duck Dynasty,” Linda Tortorelli said. “He was kind of this mythic legend of a guy.”
Tortorelli eventually opened a nonprofit called Community Choices that offers similar services as the Young Adult Program to adults with intellectual disabilities, so she’s kept in close contact with Crossin. In all the years she’s known him, she said, he’s had the same happy demeanor, even in difficult circumstances.
Crossin says that’s because he truly enjoys his job, one he doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon.
“If my body could last another 27 years, I would probably keep doing this,” Crossin said. “I love my job. I’ve been very blessed over the years to get the job I wanted and maintain it, probably, until I retire. And that’s what I want for my students. If I can help them find something that they love almost as much, I think they’ll do well.”