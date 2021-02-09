CHAMPAIGN — Growing up with special needs, Matt Garland didn’t have a lot of options when it came to sports.
He played sports with his father, Greg, and tried a few park district sports, but he struggled to find time on the field and compete. Then, he found Special Olympics when he was in high school, and his life was immediately different.
“It changed my life,” Matt said. “I really, really enjoyed it.”
Matt blossomed socially as his father watched. After high school, when Matt was at basketball practice with Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation, Greg was asked if he’d like to coach. Seeing what it had done for his son, he agreed to try it out.
“When he found this group and found that he could compete and actually excel, it was a big change for him socially,” Greg said. “(Matt) was kind of an introvert through school, and then when he got out, he became an extrovert. His confidence grew. It was an avenue for him to make new friends. Socially, it was an excellent thing for him
“I used to love to go watch,” he added. “I said, ‘Yeah, I think this would be something I’d like to try.’”
For the next 18 years, Greg was an integral part of CUSR, sometimes coaching his son’s teams and sometimes coaching other athletes. He coached a wide variety of sports, including basketball, track and field, softball, bocce ball and bowling.
For the time he spent coaching and fundraising, he was given the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation’s Local Hero alumni award.
“We built a really nice program and got a lot more athletes involved while we were there and it just became a way of life for us,” he said.
Like his son’s social life, the program grew exponentially after Greg began coaching. Originally, C-U Special Rec had just one co-ed basketball team. By the time Matt stopped playing and Greg stopped coaching a few years ago, they had two women’s teams and one men’s team.
The life-changing experiences were immense.
In 2003, Matt was invited to play volleyball in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Dublin. The three-week trip, which included two weeks that Greg and his wife, Diane, joined him, began with seeing U2 perform at the opening ceremonies and a gold medal at the end.
“It was a big life-changer for him,” Greg said. “He’d never traveled anywhere by himself.”
For Greg, though, it wasn’t just the big moments that made the experience special as a coach.
“I (enjoyed) just seeing them come in as maybe shy introverts and just watching them come out of their shell and become different human beings,” he said. “The whole experience was a life-changer for our family. It made our lives a lot better.”