CUSF Distinguished Alum: Kent Dauten

In KENT DAUTEN‘s day, the drinking age was 18, a coaching Hall of Famer was leading Champaign Central’s football Maroons and fashionable had a whole different definition than it does now.
(Look no further than “the bell-bottom flared, loud-colored and giant plaid pants” that Dauten remembers breaking out for special occasions.)
A member of Central’s Class of ‘73 with two Ivy League diplomas on his wall (bachelor’s in economics from Dartmouth, MBA from Harvard), Dauten is the co-founding chairman of Keystone Capital, a Chicago private equity investment firm and entrepreneurial holding company.
He’s one of three local public school grads who were set to be honored with distinguished alumni awards this spring at the C-U Schools Foundation’s annual gala. And then the pandemic hit.
In lieu of an acceptance speech at a formal ceremony, Dauten went for a stroll down memory lane with News-Gazette Editor Jeff D’Alessio:
THREE
CHEERS
— For Maroons football coach Tommy Stewart, “who would give me a ride to school in the winter even though I was a fourth-string benchwarmer. I still fondly remember his clever sayings: ‘KISS,’ for keep it simple stupid, and ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going.’”
— For Mr. Trimble at Edison, “who let me study the stock market for my biology science project, which definitely had an influence on my eventual interest in the investment world.”
— For Central teacher Steve Davis, “who wore a cool, American flag-colored tie on the first day of my sophomore year speech class and sparked my interest in debate, which became an important part of my high school and college experiences.
”For one my speeches, my mother borrowed a large three-legged box turtle from a neighbor and when I started the speech about that funny pet in front of the class, she let it in the door and steered it to walk into the room unassisted. Too funny.”
THERE’S NO PLACE
LIKE ...
Admittedly, it’s “kind of nerdy,” but the room where Central’s debate team prepped for its tournaments against suburban Chicago schools and others around the state is where Dauten could often be found.
“On reflection, it probably did not hurt in terms of getting me interested that I always had girls as partners on that team,” he says. “I went on to compete in college, too, and attribute a meaningful part of my business career success to the skills which debate taught me: confidence in public speaking, persuasion/salesmanship, ability to see both sides of an issue, research and organization of evidence/arguments, clarity of thought, teamwork and leadership.”
LESSONS
IN LEADERSHIP
“I had great respect for (Central) Principal Bernie Fleener and vividly recall the time when the student council sponsored a roller derby fundraising event. When Assistant Principal Carl Nelson discovered that their ticket taker had swindled us out of our fair share of proceeds, he was a wreck, but Bernie stepped in and straightened it all out in a calm and collected way, which was a great leadership lesson for me.”