DANVILLE — Officials at Danville Area Community College and Illinois State University announced Thursday two “historic” new opportunities for students who are getting an associate degree in nursing at the Danville college.
DACC President Stephen Nacco and ISU President Larry Dietz signed two memoranda of understanding allowing the students to seamlessly transfer to the ISU Mennonite College of Nursing.
The first agreement, a dual-enrollment plan, makes possible the concurrent enrollment of DACC students into ISU’s RN to BSN program. The students must first have completed a set of prerequisite courses to the satisfaction of ISU’s admission requirements.
The second agreement, a Pathway program, allows students to transfer from DACC to ISU’s RN to BSN program. Officials said the students will enjoy pre-admission and a smooth transfer upon completion of their associate degree.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to continue their education and seamlessly transfer to one of the premier nursing schools in the country,” said Mary “Mimi” Skinner, DACC’s director of nursing, in announcing the partnership to its second-year nursing students.