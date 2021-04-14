DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College is taking a unique approach to encourage area residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The community college is offering a free summer class to anyone with a CDC vaccination card.
“I certainly support the idea of the college playing a role to encourage more people to be vaccinated. I also think we need to let the public know that they can get back on track with their college goals by taking summer classes,” said DACC trustees Chairman Dave Harby.
Vaccinations have been happening on the DACC campus through the Vermilion County Health Department, with the assistance of the National Guard.
Faculty are working to include new face-to-face classes for the summer term, which begins June 14. Some classes may be compressed to fewer than the traditional seven weeks.
DACC registrar Timothy Morgan said students with vaccination cards can choose any summer class, either online or in-person.
“They’ll have the tuition and the course fees waived for one summer class. Their only expense may be book or lab equipment fees,” Morgan said.
Cards can be presented to the school in person, by email or text, and as long as the recipients have at least one shot, they qualify for the free class.
Those attending summer classes in person will still have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.