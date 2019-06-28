DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College faculty members will see a slight increase in their next paycheck.
Trustees approved a new two-year agreement with the DACC Education Association this week. The faculty union also ratified the deal.
Under the agreement, which starts Monday and runs through June 30, 2021, members will get a 3 percent base-pay increase the first year and a 2 percent increase in the second year.
Ryan Wyckoff, president of the faculty union, said this is the second time the two groups used an “interest-based” negotiation process.
Officials said the main goal of the process is for both parties to work together collaboratively rather than in competition and stress “positive interaction to reach mutual satisfaction of both individual and group concerns.”
“Last year’s negotiation was a positive experience for both sides despite the state’s lingering economic impasse,” he said. “It was our pleasure to engage in a similar process this year when the economic outlook was brighter.”
The DACC board appreciated the faculty union’s willingness to work collaboratively with administration, said trustees Chairman Dave Harby.
“It is gratifying to be able to reward their practice and dedication with a multiyear agreement this year,” he said.
DACC President Stephen Nacco praised both teams for “putting the needs of the students at the forefront of the process and building consensus from that point.”