DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College Trustees are set to vote Thursday on adopting a proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
The total budget would spend about $28.6 million.
The operational budget — which pays for most salaries and day-to-day expenses — would use about $17.1 million. That’s a 2.9 percent increase from last year’s operating budget of $16.4 million.
Under the budget, which includes an additional $400,000 in operating and equalization grants, President Stephen Nacco and Vice President of Finance and CFO Tammy Betancourt said the college will be able to invest in human resources, provide training needed to meet employment demands of the community, provide training needed for assessment of student learning outcomes, add a gaming program for students, cover software increases and add network monitoring software.
Trustees will also vote on adopting a proposed tax levy for the college.
Depending on the fluctuation in the equalized assessed valuation, the college’s tax rate is expected to be about 60.96 cents per $100 of assessed value, up slightly from the current rate of 60.70 cents.
Officials pointed out the proposed rate is a decrease from fiscal year 2018, when it was 62.55 cents per $100, and from the late 1990s and early 2000s, when it was 66 cents per $100.
Also at the meeting, trustees will vote on whether to approve replacing two sections of roof on the Technology Center at an estimated cost of $460,000.
According to Mike Cunningham, the sections total 28,000 square feet. They were installed in 1996, and the warranties have expired.
If approved, the college would use Protection, Health and Safety funds to pay for the work. The project would be bid when the funds became available.
The board will also consider whether to approve the college’s technology plan for fiscal years 2020-22.