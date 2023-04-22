DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted possessing a gun on the day of a shooting in that city last year has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Earlier this month, Charles Moody Jr., 20, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Grant Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Charles Hall to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
The charge was filed the day after his Dec. 1, 2022, arrest in connection with a shooting that took place in the 400 block of Montclaire Street that left a 17-year-old male shot in the leg.
Witnesses had told Danville police that a Cadillac sedan was shooting at people in front of a home and that people at the home were shooting back.
Moody was stopped in a Cadillac near his home and arrested after police recovered two handguns.
A more serious charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons was dismissed in return for his guilty plea. He was given credit for 127 days already served.