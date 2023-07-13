DANVILLE — A Danville 18-year-old was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the deaths of two young men at Oakwood.
A Vermilion County jury found Jaevin Griggs, 18, whose last known address was on North Jackson Street, guilty in May.
He was convicted in the July 17, 2021, shooting deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, of Rantoul, who hailed from Danville.
Griggs is the third of four persons to be sentenced in the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Derek Girton handed down the sentence Wednesday.
Among the factors Girton had to consider were that Griggs was 16 at the time of the killings, that a gun was used in the murders and that there were two victims.
The shootings took place outside of Mr. Bailey’s Oakwood home after Griggs, Mr. Sloan, Camarion Halton, 19, Dustin Cooper, 17, and Ali Bryant, 20, all had all gone there to buy drugs.
According to testimony from Cooper’s trial last July, Cooper had contacted Mr. Bailey to buy cannabis and cannabis products from him. The five then headed to Mr. Bailey’s house to seal the deal.
After Mr. Bailey, who was armed, came out to their car to greet them, a struggle ensued between Mr. Bailey and some of the others, resulting in Mr. Bailey being shot in the legs by Griggs and Cooper and Mr. Sloan being hit in the abdomen.
Mr. Sloan was pulled back into the car, but before they left, Cooper shot Mr. Bailey in the chest as he was lying on the ground.
A Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy responding to the shooting stopped Cooper’s vehicle as it drove toward Danville.
Inside the vehicle, investigators found a bag of cannabis products and a gun stolen from Mr. Bailey. An unregistered ghost gun was also found that was used in the shooting.
Cooper is now serving a 40-year sentence for the killings. In December, Halthon, of Danville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Bryant’s case is the last one to be resolved. He is also charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is co-prosecuting the cases with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.