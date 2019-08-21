DANVILLE — Chris Yates can now drop the “acting” from his job title.
The Danville City Council on Tuesday approved Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.’s recommendation to make Yates the permanent police chief.
“In the short time he’s been in these acting roles, he’s demonstrated the character, leadership, skills and vision necessary to take the police department to a higher level of service for our citizens,” Williams said of the 24-year law enforcement veteran.
Yates became Danville’s interim public safety director on March 29 following the retirement of longtime Director Larry Thomason. He became acting police chief in May after the council approved moving from a public safety director to oversee both the police and fire departments to separate police and fire chiefs.
Williams said he’s eager to appoint a permanent fire chief and already has someone in mind. However, he said the city and fire union are currently in the process of impacting bargaining to allow for that change within the department’s structure.
Don McMasters is serving as acting fire chief.
The police department currently has 57 sworn officers and will be fully staffed once six new officers are sworn in Sept. 11.
The fire department currently has 43 firefighters.
“We’re in the process of hiring one, so that will put us at full staffing in that de-partment,” Williams said.
A 1990 Bismarck-Henning High graduate, Yates spent six years in the Illinois Army National Guard infantry. He also served as a team leader/trainer at Lincoln’s Challenge in Rantoul.
During that time, he earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Danville Area Community College and a bachelor’s in administration of justice from Southern Illinois-Carbondale.
Yates began his law enforcement career in 1995 with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. In 1997, he joined the Danville force, where he served as both Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) and field training officers as well as an Emergency Response Unit (ERU) operator.
In 2003, he was promoted to sergeant in the criminal investigations division and became ERU team leader. Two years later, he was promoted to commander and has served in various capacities.
Yates said he was honored and humbled to be selected to lead the department. Although he officially ended his duties as a commander on Friday, don’t expect him to stay behind his desk.
“There are a lot of administrative duties. But I think going out and observing the officers and command staff on the street is a huge part of my job,” he said.
“I love being on the street ... and a lot of my ideas for different strategies and programs we develop come from the feedback I get from the community — citizens as well as corporate citizens. We have to see what our challenges are and work together with them on how we can mitigate those challenges, and you can’t do that sitting in your office the whole time.”
Yates said he’s proud of the things the department has done over the past few months, including strengthening and building upon relationships with community partners. He said he and his staff have also been working nonstop on developing short- and long-term plans — both operational and organizational — to further improve the department and public safety. He plans to present them to the mayor in late September.