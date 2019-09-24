DANVILLE — Ordinance revisions that would impose a fee on businesses to have the Danville Fire Department conduct annual inspections, as well as new requirements for organizations that want to host fireworks displays in the city, are up for discussion today at a meeting of the city council’s public services committee.
Aldermen on the panel will discuss the proposed revisions at 6 p.m. today at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
Under the changes, the bureau of fire prevention and inspections — which would comprise the fire chief and up to two firefighters — would carry out the annual inspections of all businesses within the city to enforce local and state rules and regulations using the International Fire Code and the National Fire Protection Association as guidelines.
The bureau would also have authority to order a business to fix any dangerous or hazardous conditions at its own cost.
The proposal also includes a fee schedule charged to the businesses for the annual inspections:
— 0-10,000 square feet, $35.
— 10,001-100,000 square feet, $50.
— 100,001-250,000 square feet, $75.
— Greater than 250,000 square feet, $100.
A business will have up to 30 days to correct any violations noted by the bureau, according to the proposed ordinance changes, and if violations are not corrected, the business owner can be fined.
For fireworks displays, proposed changes would require any person, corporation or other entity to apply for a permit at least 15 days prior to the date of the display along with a $100 fee for a first-time inspection and $25 for subsequent displays at the same location.
After submitting the display site and number, type and size of the fireworks, as well as information about the operator, the fire chief will determine minimal safety precautions necessary.
A $100 fine can be issued for anyone failing to comply and the fine increases to $250-$1,000 for subsequent offenses.