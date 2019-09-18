DANVILLE — When the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone opened in Winter Park in 2001, Steve Lane expected to see a steady stream of kids using the universally accessible playground and its other amenities — at least during the first few years.
But after 18 years, he said, that stream is still going strong.
“I had in my mind the newness would eventually wear off,” admitted Lane, Danville's parks and public property superintendent.
“But every year, there are new kids that go there,” he said, adding that he sees vans and buses of schools, churches and other groups from not only Danville but also communities throughout Vermilion County and western Indiana in the parking lot on East Liberty Lane. “It’s had a tremendous amount of use over its existence, and it’s definitely the busiest playground in the city.”
Now, the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS has launched a community fundraising campaign to refurbish the 30,000-square-foot play structure ahead of its 20th anniversary.
“We, along with the city, have been doing regular maintenance,” project Co-Chairman Bill Fulton said, adding that they’ve invested more than $90,000 to update and add equipment over the years. “But now it’s time for a little face-lift. It’s our largest playground, and it’s a destination for many children, families, churches and other groups. We want that to continue for many generations to come.”
The budget for the project, called AMBUCS Playground for Everyone 2.0: $110,000. The local chapter has committed $25,000, and it’s already received two $10,000 pledges.
It’s seeking gifts from foundations, businesses, community groups and individuals to raise the rest.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city will be partnering with the organization again by providing in-kind services for the project.
Plans call for adding a NU-Edge X Tower by Little Tikes, which includes an 8-foot-high curved slide, to the larger, school-age structure; replacing worn and faded play panels; and resurfacing the pour-in-place rubberized surfacing in safety fall-zone areas by adding a new topcoat. They also call for replacing worn benches and removing existing railings that have faded and powder-coating them to give them a new appearance.
AMBUCS is a national service organization dedicated to creating opportunities for mobility and independence for people with disabilities. When the Danville chapter led the effort to build the playground, it was one of the first of its kind — where people of all ability levels could play alongside one another — in the state.
They later built AMBUCS Independence Playground in Lincoln Park and AMBUCS Sprayground for Everyone in Garfield Park.
Call Fulton at 217-474-2455 to donate or for more information. Gifts may also be sent to Danville AMBUCS, P.O. Box 266, Danville, IL 61832.