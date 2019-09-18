From left, Samuel and Naomi Shelton, ages 5 and 3 and Anthony Sookarry, 7, go down a slide Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, as Anthony's brother William 9, watches from another part of the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park in Danville. The club has kicked off a drive to raise at least $110,000 to give the universally accessible playground a face-lift in time for its 20th anniversary.