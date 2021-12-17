DANVILLE — Natalya Bourn has seen the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s mental health. It would have been much worse if front-line workers had not been on the scene, she said.
Bourn should know. A child therapist who works in schools and day care centers, she does a great deal of field work in mental health.
The role essential workers have played is why they have been recognized by the Danville chapter of AMBUCS as winners of the annual First Citizen award, now in its 88th year.
“This is the first time we’ve ever had a multiple first citizen ever,” said Bourn, a past AMBUCS president who chairs the award.
Bourn said the pandemic has had a major negative impact on mental health.
“We dealt with a lot of grief,” she said.
“That’s been one of the biggest things, just because of all of the losses and just the increase in stress in the family.
“There’s a lot of increase in crisis where individuals just kind of break and we have to find hospitals for some of them. It’s been stressful being isolated. It takes a toll on mental health not being able to socialize, especially with kids.”
Bourn said it is also difficult for parents because their children are struggling.
She said what children have been going through will affect them in later life.
“Some of the kids who were to start school were out of school for two years,” she said. “We will see a change in how our kids communicate later. The amazing thing is how resilient everybody has become because of COVID.”
Bourn can speak from experience about the pandemic-induced stress. She, like many, learned how to do her job as she went along.
Bourn said it is important in the mental health field to have face-to-face interaction. Therapists did the best they could, often interacting with clients virtually.
“But we did it,” she said. “And of course there was a little bit of grumbling like, ‘Why do we have to do this?’ It’s been kind of our normal routine now,” she said.
Essential workers range from hospital staff to postal workers to grocery store employees to educators to warehouse workers and day care providers.
Many don’t realize how difficult it was being a postal worker.
“With everybody being at home and ordering and trying to get medicines even, there were complaints about the quickness of receiving mail. But they were overwhelmed too. They were already short-staffed because they were getting sick, too,” Bourn said.
Teachers had to adjust how to teach online.
“They were learning as they went,” Bourn said. “I think it was a big deal for all of those who were considered essential to continue with their jobs.”
Essential “workers worked tirelessly to care for our medical needs and lending comfort as COVID-19 stole our loved ones, often without a chance to be near them as we said our final goodbye. These individuals cared for our mental health needs, providing us with the ability to stay mentally stable at a time when most struggled to maintain sanity.”
She even credited journalists: We stayed up to date on current events because you kept reporting the news.”
AMBUCS, a service organization, has been around for 99 years.
The Danville chapter is active in the community, including holding a children’s Christmas party, adult parties, challenger baseball, camp for developmentally disabled children and has developed an AMBUCS playground and winter park.
“We just upgraded some of the playground at our winter park location,” Bourn said.
About 100 individuals comprise the Danville chapter.
Bourn said work will begin in January toward selection of next year’s First Citizen winner.
To nominate someone or to inquire about AMBUCS, contact president Jenna Wirth at 217-799-2960 (email bigsis1126@gmail.com) or Bourn at 217-274-6800 (msnssb14@gmail.com).
Past First Citizens
1933 A.R. Samuel
1934 Frank P. Meyer
1935 H.C. Horneman
1936 W.H. Debenham
1937 E.C. Hewes
1938 Paul S. Millikin
1939 Joseph S. Belton
1940 Clint C. Tilton
1941 F.W. Butterworth
1942 George W. Johnson
1943 A. W. Heskett
1944 Thomas P. Ronan
1945 William M. Acton
1946 Phil F. Theurer
1947 William Vogt
1948 Woods Martin
1949 Al E. McGrath
1950 Dr. Harlan S. English
1951 J. K. Holmes
1952 Clifford R. Kesler
1953 C. Howard Pearson
1954 Robert A. Brennan
1955 Dr. Holland Williamson
1956 Dr. J. McLean Reed
1957 Judge Frank J. Meyer
1958 Don Wilson
1959 Jack Millikin
1960 William Leverenz
1961 David J. Twomey
1962 William Buchar
1963 Robert Burow
1964 Dr. Otto Schaffer
1965 Leonard Jaffe
1966 Kenneth Bentley
1967 Dr. L.W. Tanner
1968 Orville Laker
1969 Glen Murphy
1970 Margaret English
1971 Paul Shebby
1972 Max Peterson
1973 Rev C.B. Motsett
1974 No award listed
1975 Russell Guin
1976 Arthur Fleming
1977 Dr. O.J. Michael
1978 Louis Mervis
1979 W.R. Hawkins
1980 Tom Conron Jr.
1981 Ben Jewell
1982 Robert Norwood
1983 Gary C. Roges
1984 Lloyd Hilleary
1985 Judge John P. Meyer
1986 Dorothy Sturm Duensing
1987 Thomas C. Crays
1988 H. Michael Finkle
1989 John C. Sanders
1990 Dale Foster
1991 Robert W. Randall
1992 Dr. Robert L. Ewbank
1993 Hershall E. Lee
1994 Dr. David Fields
1995 James D. Anderson
1996 Nancy Mettam
1997 Harry E. Peterson
1998 Raj Karinattu
1999 W. John Shane
2000 Harold “Sparky” Songer
2001 Julius W. Hegeler II
2002 Dr. Thomas J. Halloran
2003 Harold Leisch
2004 Patrick J. O’Shaughnessy
2005 Gary Dyar
2006 Bob Richard
2007 Deana Witzel
2008 Bill E. Fulton
2009 Mike Hulvey
2010 Anne P. Sacheli
2011 Judd Peck
2012 Sybil Stern Mervis
2013 Dickey Shockey
2014 Sue Richter
2015 Lori Lyons
2016 Fred Faulstich
2017 Mary Thompson
2018 Rose Gates
2019 Wendy Lambert
2020 No award given