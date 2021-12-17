AMBUCS essential workers

The Danville AMBUCS chapter is recognizing essential workers as the 88th First Citizens award winners.

DANVILLE — Natalya Bourn has seen the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s mental health. It would have been much worse if front-line workers had not been on the scene, she said.

Bourn should know. A child therapist who works in schools and day care centers, she does a great deal of field work in mental health.

The role essential workers have played is why they have been recognized by the Danville chapter of AMBUCS as winners of the annual First Citizen award, now in its 88th year.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had a multiple first citizen ever,” said Bourn, a past AMBUCS president who chairs the award.

Bourn said the pandemic has had a major negative impact on mental health.

“We dealt with a lot of grief,” she said.

“That’s been one of the biggest things, just because of all of the losses and just the increase in stress in the family.

“There’s a lot of increase in crisis where individuals just kind of break and we have to find hospitals for some of them. It’s been stressful being isolated. It takes a toll on mental health not being able to socialize, especially with kids.”

Bourn said it is also difficult for parents because their children are struggling.

She said what children have been going through will affect them in later life.

“Some of the kids who were to start school were out of school for two years,” she said. “We will see a change in how our kids communicate later. The amazing thing is how resilient everybody has become because of COVID.”

Bourn can speak from experience about the pandemic-induced stress. She, like many, learned how to do her job as she went along.

Bourn said it is important in the mental health field to have face-to-face interaction. Therapists did the best they could, often interacting with clients virtually.

“But we did it,” she said. “And of course there was a little bit of grumbling like, ‘Why do we have to do this?’ It’s been kind of our normal routine now,” she said.

Essential workers range from hospital staff to postal workers to grocery store employees to educators to warehouse workers and day care providers.

Many don’t realize how difficult it was being a postal worker.

“With everybody being at home and ordering and trying to get medicines even, there were complaints about the quickness of receiving mail. But they were overwhelmed too. They were already short-staffed because they were getting sick, too,” Bourn said.

Teachers had to adjust how to teach online.

“They were learning as they went,” Bourn said. “I think it was a big deal for all of those who were considered essential to continue with their jobs.”

Essential “workers worked tirelessly to care for our medical needs and lending comfort as COVID-19 stole our loved ones, often without a chance to be near them as we said our final goodbye. These individuals cared for our mental health needs, providing us with the ability to stay mentally stable at a time when most struggled to maintain sanity.”

She even credited journalists: We stayed up to date on current events because you kept reporting the news.”

AMBUCS, a service organization, has been around for 99 years.

The Danville chapter is active in the community, including holding a children’s Christmas party, adult parties, challenger baseball, camp for developmentally disabled children and has developed an AMBUCS playground and winter park.

“We just upgraded some of the playground at our winter park location,” Bourn said.

About 100 individuals comprise the Danville chapter.

Bourn said work will begin in January toward selection of next year’s First Citizen winner.

To nominate someone or to inquire about AMBUCS, contact president Jenna Wirth at 217-799-2960 (email bigsis1126@gmail.com) or Bourn at 217-274-6800 (msnssb14@gmail.com).

Past First Citizens

1933 A.R. Samuel

1934 Frank P. Meyer

1935 H.C. Horneman

1936 W.H. Debenham

1937 E.C. Hewes

1938 Paul S. Millikin

1939 Joseph S. Belton

1940 Clint C. Tilton

1941 F.W. Butterworth

1942 George W. Johnson

1943 A. W. Heskett

1944 Thomas P. Ronan

1945 William M. Acton

1946 Phil F. Theurer

1947 William Vogt

1948 Woods Martin

1949 Al E. McGrath

1950 Dr. Harlan S. English

1951 J. K. Holmes

1952 Clifford R. Kesler

1953 C. Howard Pearson

1954 Robert A. Brennan

1955 Dr. Holland Williamson

1956 Dr. J. McLean Reed

1957 Judge Frank J. Meyer

1958 Don Wilson

1959 Jack Millikin

1960 William Leverenz

1961 David J. Twomey

1962 William Buchar

1963 Robert Burow

1964 Dr. Otto Schaffer

1965 Leonard Jaffe

1966 Kenneth Bentley

1967 Dr. L.W. Tanner

1968 Orville Laker

1969 Glen Murphy

1970 Margaret English

1971 Paul Shebby

1972 Max Peterson

1973 Rev C.B. Motsett

1974 No award listed

1975 Russell Guin

1976 Arthur Fleming

1977 Dr. O.J. Michael

1978 Louis Mervis

1979 W.R. Hawkins

1980 Tom Conron Jr.

1981 Ben Jewell

1982 Robert Norwood

1983 Gary C. Roges

1984 Lloyd Hilleary

1985 Judge John P. Meyer

1986 Dorothy Sturm Duensing

1987 Thomas C. Crays

1988 H. Michael Finkle

1989 John C. Sanders

1990 Dale Foster

1991 Robert W. Randall

1992 Dr. Robert L. Ewbank

1993 Hershall E. Lee

1994 Dr. David Fields

1995 James D. Anderson

1996 Nancy Mettam

1997 Harry E. Peterson

1998 Raj Karinattu

1999 W. John Shane

2000 Harold “Sparky” Songer

2001 Julius W. Hegeler II

2002 Dr. Thomas J. Halloran

2003 Harold Leisch

2004 Patrick J. O’Shaughnessy

2005 Gary Dyar

2006 Bob Richard

2007 Deana Witzel

2008 Bill E. Fulton

2009 Mike Hulvey

2010 Anne P. Sacheli

2011 Judd Peck

2012 Sybil Stern Mervis

2013 Dickey Shockey

2014 Sue Richter

2015 Lori Lyons

2016 Fred Faulstich

2017 Mary Thompson

2018 Rose Gates

2019 Wendy Lambert

2020 No award given

