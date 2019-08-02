DANVILLE — In 2012, Danville Area Community College opened its Higher Learning Center in Hoopeston to give residents in the northern part of its district a chance to take classes without having to commute to Danville.
In a couple of weeks, the college will begin offering classes in Georgetown to provide that same opportunity to residents in the southern part.
“Our philosophy has been to take classes to where the students are,” said Dave Kietzmann, vice president of instruction and student services.
The classes will be limited at first — two English, two math, a business computers and a psychology class. There will also be a GED/high school equivalency class.
Each class will be held once a week in the evening at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
They will be held during DACC’s regular fall semester, which starts on Aug. 19 and runs through Dec. 13.
“We’re going to start with this and expand on it if it’s successful,” said Timothy Morgan, director of admissions and records/registrar.
DACC President Stephen Nacco and G-RF Superintendent Jean Neal initially discussed the idea, and Neal offered the high school as a satellite location. Then, a team of DACC administrators and Georgetown-Ridge Farm officials met to work out course offerings and other details.
“We see this being utilized by people from Georgetown, Ridge Farm, Westville, Chrisman, Shiloh and maybe across the state line in Indiana,” Kietzmann said, adding they are open to adults and high school dual-enrollment students. “There might even be some folks in the southwestern part of the district like Jamaica, Fairmount or Sidell that would find that location convenient.”
Because classes are in the evenings, Morgan said they would be convenient for working adults and parents with busy schedules, “or any person who’s wanting to get back in a classroom and get their feet wet. They can try a few classes here.”
DACC instructors can help people with online courses.
Kietzmann said the college has done “quite a bit of publicity about this, including direct mail and post card reminders. We’ve also held a couple of All-In-One informational sessions to serve the clients.”
Another All-In-One event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DACC’s booth at the Georgetown Fair.
Morgan said representatives from several offices — including admissions and records, student services, financial aid, adult education (GED) and career services — will be on hand to provide information to people and answer their questions.