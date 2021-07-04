DANVILLE - Four people were injured, two seriously, in an early-morning shooting Sunday outside a Danville bar.
Danville police were sent to shots fired at the Shovelhead Saloon at 12 S. College St. about 2 a.m.
Police found three men in the parking lot who had been shot along with a large crowd of folks in the street and parking lot.
While they were trying to figure out what happened, a fourth shooting victim arrived at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Police said a 27-year-old Danville man and a 35-year-old Chicago man received multiple gunshots and are listed in serious condition. Two other Danville men, ages 27 and 28, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting started as the crowd was leaving a rap concert at the venue.
Danville Police are trying to identify and locate witnesses and ask that anyone with information call them 217-431-2250.
Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.