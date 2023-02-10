DANVILLE — Less than a week after the team failed to show up for its own home hockey game, leaving fans and its scheduled opponent in disbelief, the Vermilion County Bobcats have disbanded.
Owner Ellen Tulley said in a tweet, “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations.”
She called it a “sad day for hockey fans in Danville” and thanked them for their loyalty to the team during the past two seasons.
Tulley said information on season ticket refunds will be announced in the near future.
The Bobcats were scheduled to take on the Quad City Storm on Sunday afternoon in a Southern Professional Hockey League game.
The Storm showed up. So did fans. But the home team Bobcats were nowhere to be found.
After the game was scheduled to start, officials handed out a two-minute delay of game penalty followed by a five-minute waiting period, after which the game was declared a forfeit.
Fans paid from $7 to $13 to attend the contest. The Storm then invited fans onto the ice for what was supposed to be a postgame group skate.
The Bobcats appear to have been a team in disarray for some time with several front office firings.
The team was mired in last place, having lost 77 of its 86 games in its two years of existence. Its folding left the Southern Professional Hockey League with 10 teams.
Players reportedly had concerns over inadequate medical personnel on site for games.
The team’s coach nor its athletic trainer were on site Sunday.
There were rumblings around the league that something might be amiss, prompting Quad City president Brian Rothenberger and owner John Dawson to attend the trip to Danville. The Storm were told to continue their regular business and take the ice as usual because that was standard practice.