DANVILLE — Haven Gaming, LLC, withdrew its application Tuesday for a casino in Danville, but plans to resubmit an updated plan to the Illinois Gaming Board.
Haven Gaming originally submitted its application in October for a casino that officials have lobbied for over the last few decades.
“The reason for this action is simply to prepare and submit a new application that is more suitable for the project and more accurately meets the expectations of the gaming board,” the company said in a news release.
It plans to resubmit its application in August.
“Haven Gaming is committed to Danville and this project and plans to formulate a new application that is better aligned to meet the standards of the community and all deciding parties,” the statement said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he supports the move.
“This is a great opportunity for Danville to have a chance to review the new application by Haven Gaming LLC,” he said in a statement. “I agree with the strategy and look forward to having the best possible application before the Illinois Gaming Board.”
Williams said he’s reviewed and supports Haven Gaming’s updated plan.
He’s also planning to have Danville’s city council vote on the updated plan Aug. 18.