DANVILLE — There will be more teams and more fans heading to Danville next March for the NJCAA Division II basketball tournament hosted by Danville Area Community College.
The tourney field will be increased from 16 teams to 20 teams in 2024.
DACC, which has been tourney host the last 30 years, was notified Friday it had again been named the host site for the next two years.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said the community’s welcoming attitude, and with hundreds of volunteers, is a major factor in why the tournament returns year after year.
“It’s really the city that wins the bid,” Nacco said.
“Danville came out really looking great in March. The coaches and the players ... were raving” about the tournament.
Nacco said the teams were treated “like kings,” which is not something a somewhat bigger city like Joplin, Mo., which finished second in the bid to land the tournament, could offer because the tourney is just another event to that town. In Danville, the tournament is special.
The announcement that Danville will again be the host site was made Friday afternoon following a vote by the NJCAA board of regents.
Brian Hengsen, tournament chairman the past five years, said DACC never took it for granted that it would be awarded the contract.
“You just never know” when some other town might knock the selection committee’s socks off with a bid, he said. So DACC made sure it continued to go all out to land the tourney again.
Nacco said this year’s setting was bigger and better than ever, using the Jumbotron in the gym to full effect and freeing up more fan space with the opening of a media room.
Having received the Jumbotron last year just prior to the tournament, the fancy new piece of equipment wasn’t used to its full effect until this year when operators learned its capabilities.
“This current generation really likes to see themselves on video,” Nacco said. “We were able to bring in all the bells and whistles on a big screen in the arena.”
Hengsen said the introduction of the media suite meant a number of platforms that had been situated throughout the gym for cameras, radio play by play and color commentary and the video board operator could be moved, freeing up more space for fans.
In some games, especially when DACC was playing, seating was at a premium.
“Every game DACC played in was extremely packed,” Hengsen said. “It was an electric environment.
“Our final four and the championship game were also well attended.”
Planning for 2024 began immediately after the word was received DACC had again won the bid — Hengsen calling local hotels to reserve rooms “and making sure we got everyone in order.”
Mark March 18-23 on your 2024 calendar, basketball fans. Those are the dates for the tournament.
With 20 teams coming instead of 16 as in previous years, games will start on Monday, rather than Tuesday, and run through Saturday. Teams will be arriving on different days. That means the annual banquet at The Beef House won’t happen due to a lack of time.
Said Nacco: “It’s going to mean more people in Danville and the hotels, hobnobbing around town and walking around like celebrities.”