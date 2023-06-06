DANVILLE — The Danville Planning and Zoning Commission has declined to recommend a special use permit for a third cannabis dispensary in the city, but the proposal isn’t dead yet.
The city council will have the final say June 20. And if the council says no to a permit, city officials could potentially look at a change in the zoning ordinance to open up other potential locations for a cannabis dispensary, according to Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk.
“We’re going to wait until we receive guidance from the council,” he said Tuesday.
The commission turned down the special use permit last week for MariWorks LLC, Chicago, which has been planning to team up with cannabis business nuEra to operate a nuEra dispensary at 500 Eastgate Drive.
MariWorks holds a social equity license from the state to develop a dispensary in Danville.
Cronk said the city’s zoning ordinance doesn’t permit a cannabis dispensary within a half-mile of any residential-zoned property, which effectively places dispensaries all in one area.
There is already a Sunnyside dispensary at 369 Lynch Drive, and Seven Point of Illinois has a new dispensary planned for 380 Eastgate Drive.
Laura Jaramillo Bernal, a partner in the MariWorks venture, said MariWorks has an agreement to purchase a seven-acre parcel on Eastgate, and would build a 5,000-square-foot dispensary building on it.
“No comment yet, still evaluating next steps,” she said after the zoning commission declined to recommend the special use permit.
Cronk said the city council would need to approve the special use permit with a supermajority, since the commission declined to recommend it.
Any future change in the zoning ordinance to open up other locations for dispensaries would also need to go before the commission and then the city council, he said.