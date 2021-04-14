DANVILLE - Keep Vermilion County Beautiful will hold its annual Great American Cleanup on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
The event will focus on the East Main Street corridor near Danville Area Community College and will occur before this year’s NJCAA national basketball tournament to be held at DACC.
Volunteers are asked to report to the DACC front parking lot, 2000 E. Main St., Danville for check-in and instructions. Trash bags, safety vests, and a limited number of pickers will be provided.
For more information or to register in advance please contact KVCB Executive Director Brenda Adams at kvcb.brenda@gmail.com.