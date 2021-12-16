DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. isn’t ready to give up on the Adams building yet.
Despite its dilapidated shape, he believes some investor could return it to functionality. Then the city of Danville wouldn’t have to worry about its condition.
The city spent $800 to board up the privately owned building, located at 139-141 N. Vermilion St., to keep the public safe.
Williams said that work was done on an emergency basis.
“Broken windows were dropping shards of glass in the parking area and the sidewalk and falling on the adjacent roof and puncturing holes in them,” he said, noting it posed a public hazard.
Williams said the building — the third-tallest structure downtown — at one time housed doctor, dentist and lawyer offices plus first-floor commercial space.
“It’s one of the buildings that still has a lot of really cool period architectural value,” he said. “It’s not so far gone, unlike some buildings, that it couldn’t be saved.
“It’s a large project, but because it’s not in as bad of shape as some of the buildings, I think the right investor could invest in (it) and still make a profit.”
Williams said squatters and metal thieves also broke into the building.
This week, the Danville City Council’s public works committee recommended the full council next week approve a time and materials contract to spend an additional $65,400 with Owens Excavating and Trucking to further secure the building.
The council will also be asked to act on a $31,400 environmental services contract for the former Danville Township Building demolition. The contract will be with Midwest Environmental Consulting Services Inc. for asbestos removal, consultation, testing and air monitoring for asbestos removal at 101 W. North St.
The city recently tore down the former township building, located at 101 W. North St., for $230,000. The township contributed $50,000 toward that total.
While the building was township-owned, “unfortunately, they didn’t have the financial resources to fully remedy the problem,” Williams said.
He said dilapidated residential properties will continue to be torn down as part of a program that will likely extend for another five to six years.
In the spirit of renovation, he said a private owner tore down the old Arnholt Bakery building and a home behind it on Fairchild Street.