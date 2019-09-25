DANVILLE — Aldermen agreed Tuesday night that the city’s fire department needs to revive annual fire-code inspections at local businesses, but not everyone was on board with the idea of charging those businesses a fee to cover the related expense.
“I don’t like the cost,” said Alderman Dan Duncheon. “I think the fire department should pay for this, not businesses. It should come out of the fire department budget.”
Aldermen on the city council’s public services committee gave initial consideration Tuesday night to the proposal to charge businesses $35 to $100 based on their square footage.
The fire department has not had an established fire-inspection program for at least two years, and interim Fire Chief Don McMasters said a program would be revived whether or not there’s a fee imposed to help cover costs.
He said that while an Aug. 17 fire at the Comfort Inn at 383 Lynch Road was not serious, it could have been — the alarm system there was not functioning properly. He said the room where the fire started was vacant that night, but guests in the room next door happened to hear the unoccupied room’s smoke alarm go off.
He also said that because of a change in ownership, the Days Hotel in downtown Danville was referred by state inspectors to the Danville Fire Department to help the new owners make fire-safety upgrades. McMasters said issues with that property — such as some screwed-shut guest-room windows — would have been noticed earlier if the inspection program was in place.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said this is a matter of public safety, adding that annual inspections have been neglected in the city because of past cuts in the fire department.
McMasters said doing annual inspections would be enough work for a full-time position. Currently, the department has one person fully qualified to do all inspections, and that person would be training other firefighters to do more basic inspections of smaller, less complex buildings, like small businesses.
The fire department is still evaluating exactly how many buildings in the city would be inspected, he said, including businesses, church buildings, schools and multi-unit apartment complexes.
So far, he said, they know it would be around 1,500 buildings, and the proposed fees would generate about $48,000 a year if all properties are inspected annually, but he anticipates that initially, it might take two years to get through all of them.
However, Duncheon said he thinks fees would likely generate only half that, so the fire department should do without.
Aldermen Steve Nichols and Aaron Troglia agreed.
But Alderman Sharon McMahon, who owns Illini Skateland, said she does not mind the fee businesses would have to pay. Her son, Chris McMahon, is the firefighter doing inspection work now.
Aldermen on the committee voted 4-3 to recommend on the proposal. It goes before the full council for possible approval Tuesday.