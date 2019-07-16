DANVILLE — A railroad crossing where a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a train about two years ago will get a safety upgrade if aldermen take action tonight.

Up for vote: a construction agreement that calls for the city to reimburse CSX Transportation $98,795 to extend the sidewalk and install pedestrian gates at the crossing on Griffin Street, near the Boys and Girls Club.

+2 A Life Remembered: 'He always had a great big smile' Deon Jackson, 13, of Danville was struck and killed by a train while riding a bicycle he had just received as a gift earlier that day, according to his mother.

More than a dozen trains pass through that crossing a day. It’s where North Ridge Middle School seventh-grader Deon Jackson, 13, was riding his bike at 4 p.m. June 30, 2017, when he was struck by a train and later died. The crossing had signal lights but no crossing arms that drop down to block traffic lanes.

A civil lawsuit stemming from the fatal accident is still unresolved, according to court documents.

In June of last year, Tonya Strong, Deon’s mother, filed a civil suit seeking damages from CSX and the city of Danville. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 15 in Vermilion County Circuit Court.

The proposed safety improvements that aldermen will consider tonight would include installing sidewalk extensions over the tracks and pedestrian gates to block pedestrians or bicyclists on the sidewalk from crossing the track.

Many kids spend summer days at the club across the tracks on their way to and from nearby Garfield Park. After the 2017 tragedy, Danville officials had a safety analysis conducted on all crossings in the city, including the one at Griffin Street.

The results were submitted to the Illinois Commerce Commission, eventually leading to an agreement among the ICC, CSX and the city about safety improvements that could be made at the Griffin crossing. Nearly $700,000 in improvements were identified, including new crossing signals with flashing lights, bells and crossing arms, as well as rail-crossing warning signs leading up to the crossing; newly-painted “RxR” markings on the pavement approaches; the clearing of trees, brush and overhanging limbs in the railroad right of way; and the addition of 6-inch barrier curbing and medians to further restrict vehicles and pedestrians.

The upgrades that aldermen will consider tonight would total $98,795. The city would cover the bill by taking $23,795 from its Community Development Block Grant fund; $10,000 from its streets fund; and $65,000 from its infrastructure development fund.