DANVILLE — Attorney Charles Mockbee IV is slated to be appointed Tuesday as the city of Danville’s new full-time corporation counselor.
Mockbee, 40, spent a dozen years working as a Vermilion County assistant state’s attorney, leaving for private practice in late 2016. He had hoped to run that office, but lost in the March 2016 Republican primary to current Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Mockbee graduated from what is now Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School in 1997. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois in 2001 and a law degree from Southern Illinois University in 2004.
The Danville City Council will vote on his appointment at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Robert E. Jones Municipal building, 17 W. Main St.
If aldermen approve him, Mockbee will start Oct. 23, succeeding previous Corporation Counselor David Wesner, who has been working on a contractual basis this year following the election of Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. in April.
Wesner had been a full-time corporation counselor for the city since 2008 but began a transition into private practice around the time that previous Mayor Scott Eisenhauer resigned in early November to become Rantoul’s village administrator.