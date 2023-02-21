Danville dentist, Champaign duo to be honored at Black History Month event
A trio of local African American leaders will be among those honored by the state treasurer’s office for "their outstanding commitment to the community" at a Black History Month Celebration Wednesday in Springfield:
— Jaya Nelson, a dentist at Danville Family Dental Care, recipient of the Outstanding Service in Business award.
— Bishop King James Underwood, founder and retired pastor of Champaign’s New Free Will Baptist Church, who’ll be honored with the Outstanding Commitment in Community Service award.
— Sam Banks, former CEO and executive director of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, who’ll be given the Outstanding Service in Leadership award.
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs of Champaign will present the awards at a noon ceremony at his Springfield office.