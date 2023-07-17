DANVILLE — A 58-year-old Danville man who died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle has been identified as Michael J. Woestman.
Mr. Woestman was identified Monday by Vermilion County Coroner Jane Mcfadden.
Lou Ann St. Onge, 39, of Danville was arrested and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County for second-degree murder, Danville police said.
Police were called to the area of Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street about 9:04 p.m. Sunday on a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle. Police found the victim at that location with severe injuries.
Mr. Woestman was pronounced dead at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
During the investigation, officers learned the man was struck by a red Chevrolet Blazer that was then driven away from the scene, police said.
Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 1100 block of Martin Street, made contact with the driver, identified as Onge, and learned she and the victim were in a dating relationship.
The investigation is continuing, Danville police said.