DANVILLE — A man who died early Wednesday after being shot in Danville has been identified.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Friday that an autopsy will be conducted on Jordan Marvin Dye, 38, of Danville.
He was found shot about 11:50 p.m. outside his own home in the 1000 block of East Williams Street and died early Wednesday morning of his wounds. He told police he didn't know who shot him in the arms and torso.
Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing several people in dark clothing running away to the east.
Danville police and the coroner's office continue to investigate.