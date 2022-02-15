DANVILLE — Fire heavily damaged a two-story home in Danville late Monday.
Danville Fire Lt. Chris McMahon said firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Beard Street just after 10:30 p.m.
“The front door was boarded up and there was heavy dark smoke coming from all sides,” said McMahon. “They knocked down the fire quickly and called investigators.”
McMahon said the origin and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. He was not aware of who called for help. Firefighters remained there until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
On Friday afternoon, firefighters were called to a different two-story house in that same block where food on the stove caught fire and extended into cabinets and walls, causing about $30,000 damage.