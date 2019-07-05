Images of the past and present of the family of Julius Hegeler II of Danville.
Julius Hegeler II stands in the doorway of the Music Room at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
The Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Julius Hegeler II, seated, and his staff, from left, Lois Wise, Tony Rice, Phyllis Rice and Stephen French, in the office at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
The grand staircase at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Tin toy trucks from Julius Hegeler II's childhood sit on a shelf at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Julius Hegeler II's Lionel train set sits in storage in the attic at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Julius Hegeler II makes his way to the Music Room at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Julius Hegeler II makes his way to the Sun Porch at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Photo of Julius Hegeler II climbing into his F-86 Saber Jet for his last mission over Korea, that hangs in the office of the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Portrait of Edward C. Hegeler (great-great-grandfather of Julius Hegeler II) that hangs in the Music Room at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Portrait of Julius W. Hegeler (great-grandfather of Julius Hegeler II) that hangs in the Music Room at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Portrait of Madelle Hegeler (mother of Julius Hegeler II) that hangs in the Music Room at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Photo of Julius and wife Bobette Steely Hegeler that sits on the piano in the Music Room at the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
Photo of Julius Hegeler II and his F-86 Saber Jet that hangs in the office of the Hegeler mansion in Danville on Wednesday March 9, 2016.
DANVILLE — The city of Danville lost one of its greatest philanthropists Friday morning with the death of Julius W. Hegeler II. He was 91.
The lifelong Danville resident flew 70 combat missions in the Korean War as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, came back to his hometown and helped build a company that would become the world’s largest contract packager of chemical specialties and one of Vermilion County’s largest employers.
And in the latter part of his life, Mr. Hegeler donated millions to local entities and projects too numerous to list. Most focused on education, the environment, health care, historic preservation, the arts and helping people with disabilities.
Two of Mr. Hegeler’s most recent gifts helped launch Balloons Over Vermilion, the annual hot air balloon festival that’s coming up July 12-13 in the area, and restore the historic downtown Fischer Theater, which is slated to be finished for a grand opening in September.