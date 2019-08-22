DANVILLE — The new Danville Public Library director won’t have a big learning curve.
The library’s board of trustees recently tapped Jennifer Hess, the assistant director since November 2017, for the top job.
Hess will officially begin her new duties Sept. 1. She succeeds Theresa Tyner, who stepped down in June to become to the director of the Crawfordsville (Ind.) District Public Library.
Board President Linda Bolton said the search committee interviewed several good candidates.
But “Jennifer showed the established knowledge of both our community and facility, along with expressing her interest in staff team building and a passion for taking the Danville Public Library into the future,” Bolton said.
In addition to being involved with the day-to-day operations, Bolton said Hess has created new programs including Girls Who Code, the DPL Writer’s Group and the Say Yes to the Prom Dress event. She was also involved in creating the library’s new website and logo.
Hess has a master’s degree in library science from the University of Illinois, a bachelor’s degree in English and theater from Eastern Illinois University and an associate degree in English from Danville Area Community College.
She previously served as the circulation supervisor at Danville Area Community College and assistant director of the Orange County Library System in Orlando, Fla., and worked at Walt Disney World in Florida.
Hess lives in Danville with her husband and daughter. She founded the Dark Horse Theatre Company in 2013 and has been involved with Red Mask, Danville Light Opera Musical Theatre and the DACC Players.