DANVILLE — A Danville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in gun and drug cases.
Lerone Johnson, 31, whose last local address was on Robinson Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Charles Hall to a 2019 case in which he admitted that he was a convicted felon in possession of a gun.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Johnson was found to have a gun on Jun 29, 2019, by Danville police who responded to shots being fired at the Fair Oaks Housing complex. He was sentenced to five years in that case.
In a separate drug case, Johnson was sentenced to another eight years in prison after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance.
Lacy said Johnson admitted that on Aug. 31, 2020, he sold a little more than a gram of fentanyl. That case was investigated by drug agents from the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Under truth-in-sentencing, Johnson will be eligible for parole after serving 6 ½ years.