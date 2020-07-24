DANVILLE - A Danville man on probation for burglarizing vehicles has been arrested for that again.
On Wednesday, Danville police arrested Cameron B. Cudney, 28, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Walnut Street, for possession of stolen property.
Commander Josh Webb said Cudney was found to have items stolen from several vehicles that had been reported burgled starting around Sunday in the Denvale and Denvale West subdivisions.
Webb said police received about 10 reports from those areas as well as from North Vermilion Street and South Street. Items taken included personal property and identification.
Cudney was linked to a burglary through items he had recently pawned, Webb said.
When he was picked up Wednesday, Cudney had items with him that had been reported stolen, Webb said.
In September 2018, Cudney pleaded guilty to burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal damage to government property in two separate cases and was sentenced to drug court probation.
The state took steps earlier this year to revoke that probation but his cases remain unresolved.
Cudney was also charged on July 13 with forgery and theft for allegations that occurred July 11 but posted bond and was released.
Police said they are still investigating the burglaries and ask that anyone who has information call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.