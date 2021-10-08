DANVILLE — Police in Danville have arrested a man for fatally shooting his own brother.
Commander Josh Webb said Montel C.L. Plummer, 19, of the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive, Danville, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Bryson Carter, 32, also of Danville.
Mr. Carter was found about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, in the road in the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police learned during their investigation that Mr. Carter and Plummer had gotten into an argument during which Mr. Carter was shot. Plummer fled the scene.
He was arrested Wednesday as he walked near Seminary and Hazel streets.
He’s currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment on three counts of first-degree murder filed Friday by the state’s attorney’s office.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call them at 217-431-2250 of Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.