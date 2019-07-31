DANVILLE — Police have arrested a Danville man in connection with a July 19 shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Cmdr. Josh Webb said Raheem J. Mullins, 23, was arrested Tuesday in the 900 block of Garfield Place on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Mullins is currently being held in the Danville Public Safety Building. His bond was set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released.

The arrest stems from an incident in which police were called to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center shortly before 11:30 p.m. July 19 after a 34-year-old man came in to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police he had gotten into an argument with another man in the area of Buchanan and Commercial streets when a black SUV drove up and a man with a handgun got out and got involved in the argument, too.

The victim said the man with the gun shot him once in the leg, then left in the SUV, while the other man he was arguing with ran away from the scene.

Webb said police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 217-431-2188 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.