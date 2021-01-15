DANVILLE — A Danville man has been charged in connection with a holdup at a liquor store in that city during which an employee was stabbed.
A release from Danville police said an officer was on patrol about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he was waved down by a female employee of Sunshine Liquors, 2013 E. Main St., who reported there was a man with a knife in the store robbing it.
As the officer approached, he saw a male employee come out and try to close the front door, followed closely by a man who came out with a knife in his hand.
The officer ordered the man to drop the knife but the man ran.
The officer was joined by others who caught up with Lamar Robinson, 28.
Officers learned that Robinson allegedly stabbed the male employee in the hip before he took cash from the register and ran.
Police said the employee was not seriously injured and was evaluated at the store by medical personnel.
Police said Robinson, who listed an address on Oregon Avenue, is currently on parole for a 2012 armed robbery conviction from Cook County.
He was charged Friday with armed robbery and aggravated battery. If convicted of armed robbery, he faces six to 30 years in prison.