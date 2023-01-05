DANVILLE — A 41-year-old Danville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man Tuesday.
Jesse Landers was taken into custody Wednesday morning and was being detained at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment, Danville police said Thursday.
The victim was identified as a 35-year-old Danville man whose name wasn’t yet released.
Police said they responded to the area of the 300 block of Harmon Street in reference to a person in the road, and found the victim with a stab wound to his neck.
The victim told police he had been stabbed by another man, but was unable to provide further information while he was receiving emergency treatment.
The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, and police were notified around 9:39 a.m. Wednesday that he died.
Investigators learned the victim had been in an argument with the suspect, and that the dispute turned physical.
Landers was found walking in the area of Woodbury Street and Chandler Street when he was taken into custody, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with further information about the stabbing is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.