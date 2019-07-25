URBANA — A Danville man who allegedly stalked, bit and robbed an ex-girlfriend in Champaign and vandalized her home was ordered Thursday to have no contact with the woman after being charged with five different felonies.
Judge Jason Bohm also ordered Jabari Hill, 28, who listed an address in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street, to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet if he should post 10 percent of the $50,000 bond.
Hill was charged with residential burglary, stalking, domestic battery, criminal trespass to residence and robbery in connection with a series of acts that started over the weekend at the woman’s apartment on Cynthia Drive, and culminated with Hill’s arrest Wednesday morning.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Hill and the woman had broken up in June and that on Saturday, she heard a banging on her apartment door. When she went to answer, Hill allegedly forced his way in and began vandalizing the place.
Hinman said he allegedly flipped her mattress, knocked her television to the floor, then struck her, got on top of her and bit her on the back. He then took her bank card and driver’s license and left. The woman reported the intrusion to Champaign police.
On Wednesday, Hinman said, the woman received a series of unwanted texts, allegedly from Hill, then later heard pounding on her door. Fearing it might be him, she hid in a closet and called 911 for help.
The prosecutor said neighbors saw a man, later identified as Hill, repeatedly kick at her door until it opened. He entered with a bottle in one hand and again allegedly vandalized her home.
Hinman said the damage included the woman’s refrigerator and freezer contents dumped on the floor, sugar and flour thrown all over, and her television thrown on the floor.
Police arrived, arrested Hill and found the woman still hiding in her closet.
Hinman said Hill has prior convictions for criminal damage to property, domestic battery, criminal trespass and driving under the influence.
Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer, appointed to represent Hill, said he has six children and has lived in Danville for eight years.
Bohm told Hill to return to court Aug. 20 for a probable cause hearing.
If convicted of the most serious charge — residential burglary — Hill faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.