URBANA - A Danville man who allegedly possessed a gun he’s not supposed to have has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The gun was spotted in Kristopher Mockbee’s vehicle after he got into a single-vehicle accident in the 5800 block of North Highcross Road in Somer Township north of Urbana about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A witness reported seeing him putting items in a bag. During a search to which Mockbee consented, a sheriff’s deputy found a loaded Glock semi-automatic gun and two spare loaded magazines for it.
Mockbee, 18, admitted that the pistol, which had a laser sight on it, belonged to him.
With a prior conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, Mockbee is not allowed to have a gun.
If convicted, he faces a prison term of three to 14 years.