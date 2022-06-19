DANVILLE - A Danville man was critically injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in that city.
A release from Danville Deputy Chief Josh Webb said police were called to the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in the 100 block of Commercial Street just before 1 a.m. for shots fired.
They found a 26-year-old man lying on the sidewalk outside.
Police learned he had been at a party there when he was approached by a man who began firing at him, then ran off. The shooter was described as a Black man wearing dark clothing.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.