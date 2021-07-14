URBANA - A Danville man has died from injuries he received in a hit-and-run collision in that city Monday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Tawton L. Jackson, 28, died at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana as a result of blunt force injuries.
About 11:45 p.m. Monday, Mr. Jackson was riding a motorized bicycle east on Williams Street near Fairweight Avenue when he was hit from behind by a vehicle described as a dark-colored Hyundai.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said police received information Tuesday that prompted them to get a search warrant for a garage at a home in the 100 block of Fairweight Street.
They found a maroon Malibu they believe hit Mr. Jackson but continue to look for its driver.
Anyone with information on that person is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431--2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.