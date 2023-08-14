DANVILLE — A Danville motorcyclist died early Saturday from injuries he received in a collision with a car Friday night.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the motorcyclist as Gregory L. Smith, 68. He died at 4:06 a.m. Saturday in the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency room in Urbana after having been transferred there from a Danville hospital.
A release from Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said preliminary information is that Mr. Smith was driving south in the 500 block of South Gilbert Street when a Honda Civic that was northbound on Gilbert attempted to make a left turn into Taco Bell at 501 S. Gilbert St. The motorcycle then hit the Civic.
The 30-year-old driver of the Civic, a Westville man, did not report any injuries. Police did not release his name.
Because of the seriousness, Danville police requested help from a crash-reconstruction team from Illinois State Police to try to determine what happened.
Danville police ask that anyone who might have information about the accident share it with them by calling 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.