OAKWOOD — A Danville man died Wednesday from injuries he received in a head-on collision near Oakwood in Vermilion County.
A release from Illinois State Police said the 68-year-old man was driving a Dodge Charger east on U.S. 150, just east of Olmstead Street, while Michael Palmer, 35, of Danville, was driving a pickup truck west on U.S. 150 just after 4 p.m.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the Charger driver was passing another eastbound vehicle when he hit Palmer’s truck head-on.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released because the coroner is making family notifications.
Palmer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision shut down the highway in that area for about 3 ½ hours. It remains under investigation.