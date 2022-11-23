DANVILLE — A 38-year-old Danville man has died of multiple gunshot wounds in what was at least the city’s seventh homicide this year.
Danville police said they responded to the 1000 block of East Williams Street about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in connection with a call about a man bleeding.
Officers located the victim with gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. The man said he had been at his home on that block when an unknown person shot him, police said.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead about 2:14 a.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.