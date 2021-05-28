DANVILLE — A young Danville man will be a much older man when released from prison for the murder of a man in that city three years ago.
Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey on Thursday sentenced Dyontae Bright, 21, to 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Albert Gardner, 23, outside the Untouchables Motorcycle Club during a Father’s Day event on June 16, 2018.
A jury convicted Bright in March of the first-degree murder of Mr. Gardner but acquitted him of the murder of Tahji McGill, 17, of Danville, who was also fatally shot that day.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Generals Michael Falagrio and Haley Bookhout. Bright was represented by Public Defender Mike Mara.
Fahey gave him credit on his sentence for two years and four months already served in the county jail.
Because the jury found that Bright was the shooter of Mr. Gardner, he could have been sentenced to as many as 80 years in prison.
Bright still faces charges of aggravated battery, mob action and battery in connection with a Dec. 31 fight in the county jail. He’s due back in court on that June 14.