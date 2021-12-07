DANVILLE — Modern technology helped to nab a Danville man in the act of burglarizing a Danville business last year. The burglar on Monday was sentenced to six years in prison.
Dimitri Coffey, homeless, was sentenced for burglarizing Gold Rush Pawnbrokers, 20 North Hazel Street, Danville, in September 2020
Coffey was captured because the business’ owner was live-streaming security surveillance video at the time Coffey entered the business, and alerted police. Danville police officers arrested Coffey in the alley behind the business.
Coffey had entered the pawn shop by using a sledge hammer and a spade to knock a hole in a wall of an abandoned building adjacent to the pawn shop.
Judge Mark Goodwin entered the sentence for burglary.
Coffey had previously been convicted of residential burglary, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He will be required to serve at least 50 percent of his sentence and will be on parole for one year thereafter. Coffey was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,850 to the business.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy applauded the business owner and the police department for Coffey’s apprehension.