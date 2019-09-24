URBANA — A Danville man who admitted stealing gift cards from an Urbana big-box store last year has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
Jason Stewart, 23, was also ordered to make restitution of $1,300 to Walmart, 100 High Cross Road, U.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said Stewart was employed at the store as a third-party vendor selling phones during the holidays.
When a patron bought a phone, that person was to receive a Walmart gift card.
Banach said on at least five occasions in late November and early December 2018, Stewart pocketed the gift cards intended for customers.
If he has no further problems during his probation, which includes getting counseling and performing 30 hours of public service, then no conviction will enter on Stewart’s record.
Banach said Stewart had no prior convictions.