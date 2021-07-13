DANVILLE - Police need help finding a vehicle involved in an apparent hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a Danville man.
Danville police Commander Josh Webb said around 11:47 p.m. Monday, police were sent to a man down in the area of Williams Street and Fairweight Avenue.
They found a 29-year-old man lying in the street with head injuries.
Witnesses said he was riding a motorized bicycle east when he was hit from behind by a vehicle described as a dark-colored Hyundai.
The vehicle was last seen headed east and is believed to have damage to the driver’s side front end.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
Webb asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information to call the department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.