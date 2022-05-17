DANVILLE — Police have arrested a Danville man in connection with a shooting last week that left another Danville man seriously injured.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said Tyler W. Perkins, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning for aggravated battery with a firearm for a May 13 shooting that happened near the intersection of Main and Jackson streets.
About 10:15 a.m. that Friday, a sport utility vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle and fired shots into it, injuring a 47-year-old man. The SUV then sped off.
The vehicle that had the victim in it went to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. That man is listed in stable condition, Webb said.
Danville police were able to develop enough information to obtain a warrant for Perkins’ arrest, which they served Tuesday when he showed up at the Vermilion County Courthouse on an unrelated case.
Perkins is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and is awaiting an initial court appearance. Conviction of aggravated battery with a gun carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
The investigation continues, Webb said.