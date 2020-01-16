DANVILLE — A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on the east side of the city early Wednesday.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Kirklyn O. Butcher, 23.
Danville Police were not immediately available to supply details of the crash that happened about 7:15 a.m. on Lunch Road, just south of Main Street.
McFadden said Mr. Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger, she said.
She said others were injured but was unaware of the conditions of anyone else.
The accident remains under investigation.