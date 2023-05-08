Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.